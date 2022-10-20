Advertise
Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar

Jeffrey Sanders is facing up to life in prison following his 2020 murder conviction.
Jeffrey Sanders is facing up to life in prison following his 2020 murder conviction.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday.

Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after he and 30-year-old Brandon Zeigler got into an argument. According to Bailey, Sanders went to his car, grabbed his gun and returned to the establishment where he shot and killed Ziegler.

“These senseless murders are happening far too often in our city,” said Bailey. “Another family must endure the lifelong pain of losing their loved one to gun violence because Jeffrey Sanders foolishly allowed pride and arrogance to come before common sense. When Mr. Sanders was asked to leave the premises, he should have gotten in his car and driven away. He instead chose to ‘settle’ an argument that had already ended in the most despicable way – shooting and killing an unarmed man. Make no mistake. My office is committed to making sure Mr. Sanders and anyone else who thinks gun violence is the only way to resolve conflict goes to jail for a very long time.”

Sanders will be sentenced on November 28.

