Montgomery airport postpones inaugural MGM Runway 5K

The Montgomery Regional Airport has postponed its inaugural MGM Runway 5K until next spring.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport has postponed its inaugural MGM Runway 5K until next spring.

Officials made the move due to ongoing construction projects at the airport. They added that taxiway closures would affect the course of the race.

“The safe race experience must be a pleasant one for all runners and ongoing construction would significantly impact that experience. Participant safety and airport standards are paramount to MGM operations,” said Wade A. Davis, executive director of MGM. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to a great event in the spring.”

Race organizers have set the new event date for April 15, 2023.

Officials noted that all previously registered racers prior to October 19 will automatically roll over into the 2023 race and will receive entry into the MGM Airline raffle, plus an upgraded VIP Status.

Organizers said the race has reached the halfway participation capacity and the delay with allow for additional planning time and sponsorship opportunities.

