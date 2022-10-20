Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

One more night in the 30s ahead of a warm-up

70s are back starting tomorrow
Beautiful weather for all upcoming events
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another very cold morning out there with temperatures in the lower 30s in most places. With a light to calm wind there will be more frost this morning compared to what we saw yesterday morning. You could have to scrape your vehicle for the first time this season!

The good news is the worst part of this cold blast will be behind us by this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will still be cold, but temperatures stay above 35 degrees. Patchy frost development is possible as skies remain mostly clear.

Temperatures return to the 70s tomorrow!
Temperatures return to the 70s tomorrow!(WSFA 12 News)

Then come the 70s! Lower 70s are expected tomorrow and upper 70s are likely this weekend. The coolest spots may hang in the mid-70s on Saturday, but most everyone else will be in the upper 70s both days. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds all weekend long.

Highs will push 80 degrees on Monday under a mix of sun and clouds. Beyond Monday is where things get a little uncertain as models still don’t agree fully on the evolution of next week’s pattern...

Showers are possible early next week, but there are uncertainties at this time.
Showers are possible early next week, but there are uncertainties at this time.(WSFA 12 News)

For now we will maintain the low-end chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday-Tuesday night currently looks like the window of greatest opportunity to see some showers as a cold front strolls on through. Even that chance is being capped near 30% in our forecast due to continuing uncertainties.

Wednesday and Thursday feature even lower rain chances -- near 20% -- due to even more disagreement between our long-range forecast models. Obviously as things get ironed out a bit we will update these rain chances and pass them along to you!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash.
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
Law enforcement on the scene of an apparent situation involving a barricaded suspect at a home...
Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County
Police have upgraded Keondre Haynes' charge to capital murder after a Montgomery shooting...
Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies

Latest News

Beautiful weather for all upcoming events
Beautiful weather for all upcoming events
Warming back up with sunshine through the weekend...
First Alert: Tracking more frosty and frigid temperatures
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Warming trend starts today
Warming trend starts today