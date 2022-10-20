One more night in the 30s ahead of a warm-up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another very cold morning out there with temperatures in the lower 30s in most places. With a light to calm wind there will be more frost this morning compared to what we saw yesterday morning. You could have to scrape your vehicle for the first time this season!

The good news is the worst part of this cold blast will be behind us by this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will still be cold, but temperatures stay above 35 degrees. Patchy frost development is possible as skies remain mostly clear.

Temperatures return to the 70s tomorrow! (WSFA 12 News)

Then come the 70s! Lower 70s are expected tomorrow and upper 70s are likely this weekend. The coolest spots may hang in the mid-70s on Saturday, but most everyone else will be in the upper 70s both days. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds all weekend long.

Highs will push 80 degrees on Monday under a mix of sun and clouds. Beyond Monday is where things get a little uncertain as models still don’t agree fully on the evolution of next week’s pattern...

Showers are possible early next week, but there are uncertainties at this time. (WSFA 12 News)

For now we will maintain the low-end chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday-Tuesday night currently looks like the window of greatest opportunity to see some showers as a cold front strolls on through. Even that chance is being capped near 30% in our forecast due to continuing uncertainties.

Wednesday and Thursday feature even lower rain chances -- near 20% -- due to even more disagreement between our long-range forecast models. Obviously as things get ironed out a bit we will update these rain chances and pass them along to you!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.