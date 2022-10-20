Person of interest in 2021 Montgomery homicide in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted for questioning in a 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation is in custody.

Laderrius Calhoun, 28, was wanted for questioning involving the homicide investigation of 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer. According to police, Phifer suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place around 10 p.m. on May 25, 2021. He later died at the hospital.

During an investigation, police said Calhoun pawned a piece of jewelry belonging to Phifer the day after he was murdered.

Investigators say Calhoun turned himself in after a “large amount of public acknowledgment of the original lookout.”

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app.

