Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said. “That was bad, but fentanyl is 100 times worse.”

Albert said first responders are seeing fentanyl overdoses across the city, and Narcan is being distributed regularly to save these individuals. Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, a treatment for narcotic overdoses.

“I can talk about a case not too long ago where we had four overdoses in a block or two radius,” Albert said.

It’s a problem that’s happening nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

In June, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the number of drug overdoses is skyrocketing in central Alabama. He said, “We saw a 30% increase in drug overdoses in 2020, and then a 15% over that last year, so it is continuing to rise. It has not slowed down, unfortunately.”

The most up-to-date numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) show that in 2019, 193 Alabama residents died from fentanyl overdose deaths. In 2020, preliminary numbers show that 427 Alabamians died from fentanyl overdose deaths.

Albert said investigators are seeing the drug used in several forms, including being disguised as candy – a big concern with Halloween this month.

“Capsules, pill form, laced in candies or things that look like candies to lure in kids,” Albert said. “That’s where education comes into play and where families have to be involved and talk to their kids.”

Officials say because fentanyl is strong and cheap to produce, dealers are adding it to more common street drugs like Adderall or Xanax and users are unaware of what they’re getting.

“Just do what you can on your part to save your loved ones because we do not want to see folks strung out on this very, very dangerous drug, Albert said.

According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Albert said it’s MPD’s mission to eliminate this deadly drug from the streets of Montgomery.

“MPD is doing everything we can. We won’t rest until we feel comfortable that we’ve gotten control of this situation,” Albert said.

Albert has continuously said that there is direct correlation between drugs and violent crime in the city. He said they have seen an uptick in crime related to fentanyl use and they are actively making arrests and putting these drug dealers behind bars.

A law went into effect this June making fentanyl test strips legal in Alabama. The strips are designed to prevent potential overdoses by detecting when fentanyl is present in other drugs.

