Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect

Authorities have released new video in the deadly September shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation.

On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the new footage released by investigators, authorities said the person wearing a black face cover and white gloves chased the victim with what appears to be a gun through the apartment complex. The suspect is wanted for the fatal shooting of Floyd.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

