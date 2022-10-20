Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation.

On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the new footage released by investigators, authorities said the person wearing a black face cover and white gloves chased the victim with what appears to be a gun through the apartment complex. The suspect is wanted for the fatal shooting of Floyd.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

