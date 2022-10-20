Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’

A school district in Wisconsin celebrates 'Drive your tractor to School Day' with its students. (Source: Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?

Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday.

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as students made their way to campus.

School district officials said the line of tractors the community saw heading to school was students participating in its ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’ event.

The district said more than 20 tractors were already in a school parking lot at the start of the event Thursday morning.

Officials thanked the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department for supporting the students while they traveled to school.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash.
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
Law enforcement on the scene of an apparent situation involving a barricaded suspect at a home...
Deputies, SWAT respond to home invasion call in Lowndes County
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Fever Athlete of the Week 9: JD’s DJ Harris
FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
Police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at the IFIXUGLY barbershop in Cleveland,...
Police: 5 shot at Cleveland barbershop, suspect at large
Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake...
Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl
Congressman Barry Moore voices concern over Tricare prescription changes