We’re Fall-ing in love with this weekend’s events

The Rundown: Pumpkins
(WSFA)
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You have no other choice but to ‘fall’ in love with this weekend. It is jam-packed with a lot of fun things you can do with your family and friends.

Do your kids love dinosaurs? Or do you? Either way, the number one interactive dinosaur experience in North America. Jurassic Quest is taking over the capital city this weekend. You can meet dinosaurs, enjoy fossil digs and so much more. This is all happening at the Montgomery Convention Center.

Over in Autauga County, the 4th annual Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins starts on Friday and lasts until Halloween. You can enjoy carved and decorated pumpkins, festive events and more during this time in downtown Prattville. & let’s not forget that awesome glow trail.

Maybe you have a ‘taste’ for something delicious. Then head to Wetumpka as The Family Sunshine Center presents Cookin’ on the Coosa Food Truck Festival. You can enjoy lots of food, music and family fun. Cookin’ on the Coosa begins at 11 a.m.

For all the bikers, the 2022 Glassner Autumn Challenge is on Saturday, beginning at 5:30 a.m at Alabama State University football stadium.

Enjoy Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch with all kinds of attractions such as a petting zoo and pony rides.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Oct 21st:

Saturday, Oct. 22nd:

Sunday, Oct. 23rd:

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

