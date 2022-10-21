Alabama unemployment rate in September remains steady at 2.6%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama continues to see unemployment rates at record low levels, with September’s rate at 2.6%.

September’s rate is below September 2021′s unemployment rate of 3.2%, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office. The rate also represents 59,558 unemployed people, compared to 58,913 in August and 71,989 in September 2021. The state’s unemployment rate for September held steady at 2.6% compared to June, July and August.

The national unemployment rate was 3.5%, which was down to August’s rate of 3.7%

“Despite the uncertainty facing the U.S. economy, Alabama has managed to add 50,000 new jobs since September of 2021 and is on pace to break its previous record for yearly job growth,” said Ivey. “Our efforts continue to yield encouraging results, and I’m looking forward to working with our public and private partners to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased by 53,800, representing the largest year-to-date growth of 2.6%, with gains in the education and health services sector, the professional and business services sector and the manufacturing sector, among others. In September, wage and salary employment increased 10,100 with gains in the professional and business services sector, the government sector and the education and health services sector, among others.

“While we are of course happy to maintain a record low unemployment rate, we’re even more pleased to announce that we are within around 10,000 jobs of beating our previously held jobs count record – set in 2019 – and we saw the largest year-over-year job growth so far in 2022. We’ve added over 50,000 jobs since this time last year, which is remarkable,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “For months, Alabama has been holding steady on unemployment and increasing our jobs count, and we are hopeful this positive growth will continue.”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County at 1.8%, Marshall and Cullman counties at 2.0%, and Morgan, Limestone, Chilton and Blount counties at 2.1%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 9.0%, Lowndes County at 6.6%, and Dallas County at 6.2%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are Vestavia Hills at 1.5%, Homewood at 1.6%, and Trussville at 1.7%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are Selma at 7.3%, Prichard at 6.0%, and Anniston at 4.2%.

The labor force participation rate, which represents the number of people actively looking for work, in the state remained steady compared to June, July and August at 57.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, it was up from September 2021′s rate of 56.3%. That number is lower compared to national labor force participation rate for September at 62.3%.

