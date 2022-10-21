Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Aniah Blanchard’s mother raising awareness weeks before the law honoring her daughter is voted on

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard…

Her loved ones now working to ensure her legacy lives on through the protection of others.

“Aniah’s Law” now rests in your hands. An amendment must be made to the constitution for it to pass, if it does, judges will have the choice to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris has been working to raise awareness for months and she stresses that effort will only increase as November 8th gets closer.

She is trying to schedule volunteers to raise awareness outside the polling locations in each county.

She stresses that in her eyes, the law would only make our state safer.

“This will absolutely change our state. I mean tremendously. We have needed it for a long time, and if we would have had it at that time my daughter may still be alive today.”

While she is gone, Aniah’s mother believes her daughter would have sacrificed her life if it meant that others would be saved.

“I am going to cry but I know that Aniah is absolutely, if she would have had a choice in this, if she would have been asked to give her life to save other people. She would have said ‘Absolutely’.”

It will be amendment one on your November ballot.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaks tonight
Jeffrey Sanders is facing up to life in prison following his 2020 murder conviction.
Man convicted in deadly Montgomery bar shooting
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Authorities have released new video in the deadly September shooting.
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect

Latest News

Generic snow
NOAA issues winter outlook
Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger
A new survey finds an alarming number of young women have no plans of getting what could be the...
Survey finds alarming mindsets among women about mammograms
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills