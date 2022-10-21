Advertise
AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the...
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo on Jan. 4, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Murphy, assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Oct. 20, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A person familiar with the situation said Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN reported that Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise.

The former Syracuse and Kent State assistant was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021.

