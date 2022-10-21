Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought

The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting...
The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. (Source: WTVY file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins.

Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing.

Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Foxwood Drive, around 9:15 p.m. Cobbins was located inside a vehicle and was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an Andalusia hospital before being flown to a Florida trauma center where he later died.

Police say the shooter is still at large. He was described as wearing a dark shirt, blue hood, black pants with a white stripe and red shoes.

Hudson asked that anyone with information in the case call the police department at 334-222-1155 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1- STOP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3-tips app.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaked Thursday night
Jeffrey Sanders is facing up to life in prison following his 2020 murder conviction.
Man convicted in deadly Montgomery bar shooting
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Authorities have released new video in the deadly September shooting.
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect

Latest News

The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
Alabama unemployment rate in September remains steady at 2.6%
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
LIVE: Biden remarks on student debt relief; deficit figures set up competing visions from Dems, GOP
Julianne Hansen is using her passion for art to help others, and she's doing it with rocks.
Fighting hunger in Prattville with rocks
12 Talk: 6th annual Wing Fest
12 Talk: 6th annual Wing Fest