Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins.

Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing.

Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Foxwood Drive, around 9:15 p.m. Cobbins was located inside a vehicle and was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an Andalusia hospital before being flown to a Florida trauma center where he later died.

Police say the shooter is still at large. He was described as wearing a dark shirt, blue hood, black pants with a white stripe and red shoes.

Hudson asked that anyone with information in the case call the police department at 334-222-1155 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1- STOP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3-tips app.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.