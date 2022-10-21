Fighting hunger in Prattville with rocks

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Julianne Hansen wanted to help. She sees the pain of hunger every day. There’s a tiny micro food pantry across the street from her store in downtown Prattville. She’s helping with art.

“That’s the whole point of what we’re trying to do, allow people to understand art can do significant things for people and the community,” said Hansen, owner of the Julianne Hansen Fine Art and Pottery store.

Hansen’s idea rocks. Literally rocks.

“So I thought, why couldn’t we create these painted rocks and not only do a contest but then sell them and allow the proceeds to pay for food that we can use to periodically fill up the pantry.”

Time is up to paint the rocks, but you can still help. On Tuesday, all the entries will be posted online. You can vote on your favorites and even bid on a piece of rock art. All the money raised goes to buy more food for the micro pantry.

“A lot of people come by after dark and get food and that breaks my heart because they are either embarrassed or don’t want people in the community to know they are in need.”

So Julianne Hansen is rockin’ out, using these stones to make a difference.

Julianne Hansen is using her passion for art to help others, and she's doing it with rocks. (WSFA)

“I love the fact that you can just come up with an idea. Anyone can do it, any time, any place, anywhere. You can just decide to help.”

The winners will be announced on October 31st.

