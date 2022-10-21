Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fighting hunger in Prattville with rocks

Julianne Hansen is using her passion for art to help others, and she's doing it with rocks.
Julianne Hansen is using her passion for art to help others, and she's doing it with rocks.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Julianne Hansen wanted to help. She sees the pain of hunger every day. There’s a tiny micro food pantry across the street from her store in downtown Prattville. She’s helping with art.

“That’s the whole point of what we’re trying to do, allow people to understand art can do significant things for people and the community,” said Hansen, owner of the Julianne Hansen Fine Art and Pottery store.

Hansen’s idea rocks. Literally rocks.

“So I thought, why couldn’t we create these painted rocks and not only do a contest but then sell them and allow the proceeds to pay for food that we can use to periodically fill up the pantry.”

Time is up to paint the rocks, but you can still help. On Tuesday, all the entries will be posted online. You can vote on your favorites and even bid on a piece of rock art. All the money raised goes to buy more food for the micro pantry.

“A lot of people come by after dark and get food and that breaks my heart because they are either embarrassed or don’t want people in the community to know they are in need.”

So Julianne Hansen is rockin’ out, using these stones to make a difference.

Julianne Hansen is using her passion for art to help others, and she's doing it with rocks.
Julianne Hansen is using her passion for art to help others, and she's doing it with rocks.(WSFA)

“I love the fact that you can just come up with an idea. Anyone can do it, any time, any place, anywhere. You can just decide to help.”

The winners will be announced on October 31st.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaked Thursday night
Jeffrey Sanders is facing up to life in prison following his 2020 murder conviction.
Man convicted in deadly Montgomery bar shooting
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Authorities have released new video in the deadly September shooting.
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect

Latest News

Downtown Enterprise
“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead
Auburn City Council approves city murals and public art
Riverwalk amphitheater
Montgomery plans to expand riverfront trail
The Farm-City Festival will be held in Pike Road on Monday, Oct. 17 from 4-6:30 p.m.
Free family fun Monday at the Farm-City Festival in Pike Road