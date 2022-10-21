Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Grave mistake: Family finds wrong body buried in father’s plot

A family in Tennessee attending a funeral service for their father said they learned someone else's body was buried his grave plot. (SOURCE: WHBQ)
By Cierra Jordan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS (WHBQ) – A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father found out another person was buried in his place.

The funeral service for Thomas Phurr took place across the street from Forest Hill Tuesday morning. Phurr was a World War II veteran and a retired captain with 30 years of service for the Memphis Fire Department.

Phurr’s family said his dying wish was to be buried next to his late wife, who died in 2013.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Just 10 minutes before the service, the Pharr family learned someone else was buried in the grave meant for their father.

Phurr’s son, James, said the mistake was not due to any technical difficulties.

“They got another body buried in daddy’s grave,” he said. “They buried somebody who wasn’t supposed to be there.”

James Phurr said he talked to multiple people about how the mistake was made.

“The only answer I got was, ‘I don’t know,’” he said.

The family reached out to the director of Forest Hill Funeral Home for answers. The family said they wanted to know what the next steps were to bury their father in the right place, but that the process was difficult.

“They had to send everything to their corporate office in Birmingham to sign off before removing the casket,” Thomas Phurr’s son, Joseph, said.

The family said the director told them the groundskeeper was reprimanded for burying someone else’s body in their father’s grave. The groundskeeper had been employed at Forest Hill for three months, they said.

“All they had to do was tell us the truth,” Joseph Phurr said. “Tell us there was a mistake. We may not have liked it, but we could have handled it better.”

Fortunately, the Pharr family laid their father to rest in the correct place Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaked Thursday night
Jeffrey Sanders is facing up to life in prison following his 2020 murder conviction.
Man convicted in deadly Montgomery bar shooting
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Authorities have released new video in the deadly September shooting.
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect

Latest News

Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday.
Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-65NB blocked in Butler County after multi-vehicle crash
Donald Glenn Brown is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to The Trumped Store...
Authorities: Arizona teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state senator
The mobile classroom will travel to Reeltown, Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend campuses.
Tallapoosa County school system gets mobile STEM classroom