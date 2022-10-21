Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations.

Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.

Two other 16-year-olds were also working at SL Alabama without appropriate record-keeping.

Hyundai says it does not tolerate illegal employment practices, and the business is conducting an investigation while cooperating with authorities.

The automotive company adds, “[They are] committed to its suppliers who comply with Labor Laws and will not hesitate to sever its relationship with suppliers that violate its policies.”

