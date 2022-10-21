Advertise
I-65NB blocked in Butler County after multi-vehicle crash

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 134 mile marker in Butler County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Troopers are on the scene providing traffic control.

No further details about the wreck have been released.

