Man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 shooting in Chilton County(Chilton Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have convicted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting that happened in Chilton County in 2018.

Jermink Lykes was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Alex Postell. Attorneys say the shooting happened on October 21, 2018 behind the Clanton YMCA around 3:00 a.m.

While Manslaughter is a class B felony, there are applicable sentencing enhancement in this case, making the range for sentencing 15-99 years.

Lykes will be sentenced on November 16, 2022.

