Man pleads guilty in 2018 Selma murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder for a crime that happened in November 2018.

The guilty plea of Winston Lee Harrison, 69, was confirmed by court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins set the sentencing for Dec. 1, pending a pre-sentencing investigation and report.

Harrison pleaded to killing Ricky Sanders on Nov. 9, 2018, according to court filings. Sanders was found to have been beaten to death.

According to court records, Harrison was living with Sanders, among others, in Selma at the time. The killing appeared to have followed an argument.

Authorities confirm Harrison had previously served time for a different murder case. The details on that case were not immediately available.

