Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’

Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KEANAE, Maui (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two island visitors from California are dead in an apparent drowning.

KHNL/KGMB reports the incident started when a 40-year-old man fell into the water near Maui and Keanae Landing on Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old woman then jumped into the water to rescue him.

However, officials said the man drowned, and the woman died after also struggling in the water.

The Maui Fire Department said a good Samaritan, Kupaa Luat-Hueu, rushed into the water to help the woman. Luat-TourHueu was able to pull her body from the water, but medical personnel declared the woman dead.

Authorities said the waves were up to 8 feet high at the time of the incident.

“The waves were so big, and the current was pulling me away from shore,” Luat-Hueu said. “I pulled her with my arm onto my board and then made our way back in.”

Firefighters said crews pulled the man’s body from the water a short time later, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Luat-Hueu, more warning signs of the area’s potential dangers are needed for beachgoers.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

