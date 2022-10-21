Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence

18-year-old Erykah Manora graduated in May from Lee High School and was enjoying life as a new...
18-year-old Erykah Manora graduated in May from Lee High School and was enjoying life as a new mom to twins.(Source: Family)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter.

“She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”

18-year-old Erykah Manora graduated from Lee High School in May and was enjoying life as a new mom to twins.

“They’re just like their mom. Personality and everything,” Jones added.

Jones said it was on August 31 when their whole world was turned upside down. She still remembers getting the call that Erykah had been rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

“She fought the entire time,” said Jones. “At first, I was told she was going to live 48 hours. They told me that eventually her brain would die. The first five days, she got stronger and stronger and everything that they said turned out not to be true. She proved them wrong.”

Erykah remained in the hospital for six weeks until she passed way. Jones said while she doesn’t know all the details of the shooting, she does know the suspect charged was her daughter’s boyfriend of three months.

She offers this message to young people:

“Listen to your parents. I warned Erica, I warned her. Your parents know judgment of character. They know some people who are good for you to be around and some of the people who are not,” said Jones. “I hate I have to bury my child. There are so many other teenagers that I loved as well, and I have attended their funerals due to gun violence. I’m just sick it.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the 10-month-old twins Manora leaves behind. All donations collected will go toward a trust fund for the children. Her funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department has charged 21-year-old Keondre Haynes with capital murder. He remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaked Thursday night
Jeffrey Sanders is facing up to life in prison following his 2020 murder conviction.
Man convicted in deadly Montgomery bar shooting
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Authorities have released new video in the deadly September shooting.
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect

Latest News

We’ve compiled events happening across the area.
Fall events, trick-or-treat times happening across the area
The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
Alabama unemployment rate in September remains steady at 2.6%
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP
The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting...
Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought