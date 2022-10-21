Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter.

“She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”

18-year-old Erykah Manora graduated from Lee High School in May and was enjoying life as a new mom to twins.

“They’re just like their mom. Personality and everything,” Jones added.

Jones said it was on August 31 when their whole world was turned upside down. She still remembers getting the call that Erykah had been rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

“She fought the entire time,” said Jones. “At first, I was told she was going to live 48 hours. They told me that eventually her brain would die. The first five days, she got stronger and stronger and everything that they said turned out not to be true. She proved them wrong.”

Erykah remained in the hospital for six weeks until she passed way. Jones said while she doesn’t know all the details of the shooting, she does know the suspect charged was her daughter’s boyfriend of three months.

She offers this message to young people:

“Listen to your parents. I warned Erica, I warned her. Your parents know judgment of character. They know some people who are good for you to be around and some of the people who are not,” said Jones. “I hate I have to bury my child. There are so many other teenagers that I loved as well, and I have attended their funerals due to gun violence. I’m just sick it.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the 10-month-old twins Manora leaves behind. All donations collected will go toward a trust fund for the children. Her funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department has charged 21-year-old Keondre Haynes with capital murder. He remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

