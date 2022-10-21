Multi-vehicle crash affecting I-65SB in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one lane has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 134 mile marker in Butler County.

ALEA initially reported the crash was affecting the northbound lanes.

Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Troopers are on the scene providing traffic control.

No further details about the wreck or any injuries have been released.

