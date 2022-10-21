Our warm-up has arrived

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another cold morning out there with temperatures back down in the 30s. With a light to calm wind there will be some areas with frost this morning before 8 a.m. The good news is the worst part of this cold blast is now officially behind us!

Clear skies with cool temperatures for high school football this evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies today. Tonight we only fall into the lower to middle 40s. Middle to upper 70s are then back for the weekend. The coolest spots may hang in the mid-70s on Saturday, but most everyone else will be in the upper 70s come Sunday. Skies will feature more sun than clouds both days.

Highs will push 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions prevailing. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday. Beyond Tuesday is where things get a little uncertain as models still don’t agree fully on the evolution of next week’s pattern.

Plenty of sun with comfortable temperatures this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

For now we will maintain a low-end chance of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Tuesday night currently looks like the window of greatest opportunity to see a shower as a cold front strolls on through. Even that chance is being capped near 30% in our forecast due to continuing uncertainties.

A chance of showers exists next Tuesday night-Wednesday, but whatever falls will be very light. (WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday’s chance of rain is even lower around 20%. Obviously as things get ironed out a bit we will update these rain chances and pass them along to you. Regardless of how next week’s system pans out there won’t be much rain at all in Central Alabama. Temperatures will likely stay in the 70s with milder overnights as next week progresses.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.