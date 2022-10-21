Advertise
Over 400 high schoolers attend journalism workshop at Troy University

Hundreds of high school students participated in J-Day at Troy University.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 400 high school students from across the state visited Troy University to learn about journalism at J-Day 2022.

Students got to hear from professional journalists and communication experts.

“This is something that I would like to incorporate into my career in the future, and it’s something that I’m excited and passionate about,” said Alex Gaylor, a student at Prattville High School.

Attendees got a glimpse of the work that goes into covering the news, with workshops on storytelling, on-air presence, blogging and more.

“It’s a great opportunity for these students to come to campus, to be able to see what Troy has to offer, and understand more about journalism as an industry, and figure out if it’s something they want to do,” said Robbyn Taylor, director of Troy University’s Hall School of Journalism and Communication.

The event came at a time when some colleges are having a difficult time with enrollment. Some high schoolers are opting out of four-year degrees.

“My girlfriend actually, she’s considering trade school because she wanted to go into makeup,” said Joshua Stout, a student at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School. “And then I have another friend who wanted to do nails, and she was considering trade school.”

This is the second year back since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Troy University officials feel they are getting back into the swing of things. J-Day is a major recruitment tool.

“We see a lot of students who have come through J-Day and maybe didn’t decide to be a journalism student here, but we’ll see them around campus, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, my first exposure to Troy was J-Day,’” Taylor said. “And we actually have some students here currently who are in our program whose first experience at Troy was through J-Day.”

Students from 22 high schools attended the annual event.

