Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and supporters of Montgomery Public Schools left a town hall meeting Thursday night with unanswered questions.

“They knew why we were coming,” Lanier Alumna Penni McClammy said, “They knew what the number one question would be. They’ve been over to Carver.”

Mental health, systemwide equity, and dual enrollment were topics of discussion for the meeting, but when asked about the future of Lanier High School, Superintendent Melvin Brown, Ph.D., referred parents to the school board.

Before Brown joined the school system, the board voted to put forth a plan involving Lanier and George Washington Carver High Schools to merge, closing Lanier’s doors.

“The board took action months ago, prior to my arrival. My job is to execute those actions,” the superintendent said.

McClammy mentioned that she and other parents are concerned about not having a voice before the board voted on the merger.

“First of all, where would they go in Carver? As I stated the numbers were not accurate that were reported to the public,” McClammy said.

McClammy suggested the decision should be reconsidered following the board elections on Nov. 8.

“We’d like opportunity to at least talk with the new board members and see is there other other ways that Lanier can move forward without just closing and merging and putting so many students under one house,” McClammy said.

The final MPS town hall meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27.

