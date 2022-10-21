Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger

By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and supporters of Montgomery Public Schools left a town hall meeting Thursday night with unanswered questions.

“They knew why we were coming,” Lanier Alumna Penni McClammy said, “They knew what the number one question would be. They’ve been over to Carver.”

Mental health, systemwide equity, and dual enrollment were topics of discussion for the meeting, but when asked about the future of Lanier High School, Superintendent Melvin Brown, Ph.D., referred parents to the school board.

Before Brown joined the school system, the board voted to put forth a plan involving Lanier and George Washington Carver High Schools to merge, closing Lanier’s doors.

“The board took action months ago, prior to my arrival. My job is to execute those actions,” the superintendent said.

McClammy mentioned that she and other parents are concerned about not having a voice before the board voted on the merger.

“First of all, where would they go in Carver? As I stated the numbers were not accurate that were reported to the public,” McClammy said.

McClammy suggested the decision should be reconsidered following the board elections on Nov. 8.

“We’d like opportunity to at least talk with the new board members and see is there other other ways that Lanier can move forward without just closing and merging and putting so many students under one house,” McClammy said.

The final MPS town hall meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaks tonight
Jeffrey Sanders is facing up to life in prison following his 2020 murder conviction.
Man convicted in deadly Montgomery bar shooting
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Authorities have released new video in the deadly September shooting.
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect

Latest News

A new survey finds an alarming number of young women have no plans of getting what could be the...
Survey finds alarming mindsets among women about mammograms
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
Hundreds of high school students participated in J-Day at Troy University.
Over 400 high schoolers attend journalism workshop at Troy University
MPS parents, community concerned over Lanier-Carver consolidation
MPS parents, community concerned over Lanier-Carver consolidation