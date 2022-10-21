Advertise
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills.

As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.

Anthony Cook with Alabama Power says while he couldn’t disclose how much gets donated to the program, it is a significant amount. He said Alabama Power customers take advantage of the program on both ends, by donating and receiving help.

It’s a program that can help keep the heat on for those who might not be able to afford it right now. Cook describes it as “neighbors helping neighbors.”

“When we see record inflation, we know that that’s hitting our customers,” said Cook. “In addition to that, we also have temperatures that are dropping and so you’re going to be using your electricity more often so it’s basically a way for our customers to help their neighbors.”

To support Project Share, you can donate on your Alabama Power online account. To get financial help from the program, you can apply at your local Salvation Army office.

