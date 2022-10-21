Advertise
Survey finds alarming mindsets among women about mammograms

A new survey finds an alarming number of young women have no plans of getting what could be the...
A new survey finds an alarming number of young women have no plans of getting what could be the most important breast cancer screening at the recommended age.(WDAM Staff)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new survey finds an alarming number of young women have no plans of getting what could be the most important breast cancer screening at the recommended age. To remind us of the importance of screening, Friday is National Mammography Day.

According to current guidelines, women who are at average risk for breast cancer should get mammograms every year once they turn 40, earlier for those with certain risk factors, especially a family history of breast cancer. But a new national survey found that only 43% of women know their family history of breast cancer. That survey by Orlando Health also found that 22% of women ages 35 to 44 have never gotten a mammogram and have no plans of getting one.

You can read more about that survey on this website.

About 42,000 women die of breast cancer every year, and early detection is the best tool for preventing those deaths. In fact, breast cancer has a more than 90% survival rate when it’s caught early.

