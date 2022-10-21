Advertise
Troy defeats South Alabama in low scoring Battle for the Belt matchup

The Jags will look to get back on track next week against Arkansas State
The Jags will look to get back on track next week against Arkansas State
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Both defenses were on full display in what was the lowest scoring game of the season for both teams. Troy’s DK Billingsly scored the game’s only touchdown early in the second quarter. South Alabama’s Yam Banks recorded his fourth interception of the season and the defense as a whole recorded a season high four sacks. Diego Guajardo added a pair of field goals for the Jags, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Trojans held on to win 10-6 to keep the belt in Troy for the fifth year in a row. The Jags drop to 5-2 on the season and will hit the road next week for another sun belt conference matchup against Arkansas State.

