WATCH: Dothan and Opelika meet for first time with playoff hopes on the line

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The penultimate week of the 2022 season is here, and the drama is building as we enter some crucial Week 9 matchups that could ultimately determine who punches their postseason tickets. That is no different in our Game of the Week matchup, as the Dothan Wolves play host to the Opelika Bulldogs.

This matchup will be the first time Dothan and Opelika square off, with any previous meetings taking us back to the pre-merging of the former Dothan High and Northview. Both the Tigers and Cougars squared off with Opelika as 6A-Region 3 foes in 2011, with Opelika coming away with victories over both when they beat the former Dothan High 21-7 on September 30 and overcame Northview 34-20 on October 14.

The Dothan Tigers were 2-13 all time against the Bulldogs, winning the first ever contest between the two in 1973 27-12 and the 2009 contest 45-41. Northview had a much closer 9-11 all time record against Opelika, winning the first 8 meetings between the schools from 1978-1995 in non-region play, including 1st round playoff wins in their 6A Championship-winning 1985 season (23-17) and in 1994 (26-10). The luck turned in Opelika’s favor once the two became yearly region foes in 2000, as the Bulldogs won every year from 2000-2011 except for a 2004 meeting where Northview won in a low scoring 10-3 affair.

The Wolves (5-3, 3-3 in region play) are going to look to come out strong after a bye last week, coming off 2 straight region losses to Central-Phenix City (35-28) and Enterprise (51-28). They currently sit in a tie with Enterprise for 5th in 7A-Region 2, with the tiebreaker currently in Enterprise’s favor. To secure a playoff spot, Dothan would need to win out and hope for an Enterprise stumble against either Jefferson Davis this week or Lee Montgomery next week.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-3) are in a shaky 4th spot right now in 7A-Region 2 entering their season finale tonight, and they are looking for their own bounce back after dropping 3 of their last 4 games which includes last week’s 22-14 loss to Enterprise. Just like Dothan, Opelika will need the win tonight and for Enterprise to stumble against one of their final two opponents if they want to lock in a spot in the postseason.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

