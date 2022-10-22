Advertise
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery

File image
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police.

Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd.

Police said the victim was transported to a Montgomery hospital with life-threatening injures; however, the patient’s injuries have been downgraded to non-life-threatening.

No further details were immediately available.

