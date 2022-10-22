Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police.

Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd.

Police said the victim was transported to a Montgomery hospital with life-threatening injures; however, the patient’s injuries have been downgraded to non-life-threatening.

No further details were immediately available.

