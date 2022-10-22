Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Faulkner falls to UIW 70-0

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles fell to Football Championship Subdivision No. 10 University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals Saturday afternoon.

Cardinals wide receiver Darion Chafin scored the first points of the game as he completed a 64-yard pass with 10:54 left in the first quarter.

UIW went on to score four more touchdowns before the close of the first quarter as they held a commanding 35-point lead.

The Cardinals continued to dominate the game in the second quarter as they scored three touchdowns. By halftime, UIW led Faulkner by 55 points.

The coaches of both teams mutually agreed to shortened quarters in the second half. The third quarter was shortened to 12 minutes, while the fourth dropped to 10.

UIW added yet another TD in the third quarter for a 63-0 lead. They added a final touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game.

The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 70-0.

Faulkner dropped to 3-5 for the season. They will return home to host Cumberland University next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaked Thursday night
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
18-year-old Erykah Manora graduated in May from Lee High School and was enjoying life as a new...
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Latest News

Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee survives Lane 35-31
Huntingdon Hawks football
Huntingdon escapes Methodist 38-35
The Jags will look to get back on track next week against Arkansas State
Troy defeats South Alabama in low scoring Battle for the Belt matchup
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan