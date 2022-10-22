First Alert: Seasonal Fall weather sticks around through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a picture perfect start to the weekend across Central and South Alabama. Mostly sunny skies have prevailed on our Saturday with afternoon highs climbing into the 70s and 80s with southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows hovering in the upper 40s to lower 50s with east winds around 5 mph.

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph during the day becoming light to calm at night. Lows Sunday night will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s with partly to mostly clear skies.

Monday we will warm even more, highs will be on either side of 80 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows will hover in the 50s with increasing clouds.

Tuesday will also be warm, highs will top out near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy by the evening and overnight.

Clouds will increase during the day Tuesday thanks to a cold front that will swing into the area. That front will bring rain and storm chances to the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. A few storms have the potential to pack a punch, with gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning.

We will continue to adjust the forecast as we gain the latest weather model data, with that said, Tuesday night looks to have the highest potential for showers and storms across the area. But if the front moves in or moves out quicker, the rain chances could go up or down on both Tuesday and Wednesday, all due to the aforementioned front.

Once the front does pass the area, clouds will clear and we will see a bit more sunshine for Wednesday. HIghs will warm into the 70s midweek with overnight lows in the 50s.

The dry weather looks to continue for both Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs to end the week will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows late week will hover in the 50s.

Long range forecast models show our next rainmaker will move into the area next weekend. Clouds will be on the increase next Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80s and the chance for a few showers late in the day.

