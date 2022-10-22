Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people.

At least 40 others were injured in the accident, which occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late Friday.

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.

Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaked Thursday night
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
18-year-old Erykah Manora graduated in May from Lee High School and was enjoying life as a new...
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report.
I-65SB in Butler County reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
FILE - Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style...
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico’s coast