Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street.

Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value.

“We don’t want a project that adversely affects the character of the neighborhood,” Johnson said.

Johnson started a petition in protest of the gas station with more than 200 signatures.

Johnson mentioned a gas station previously was at North Holt Street a long time ago and was removed, “leaving a scar” on the neighborhood.

The resident said his neighbors are not against redeveloping the area, but the city should consider what goes into historic areas.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said the proposed gas station could help adapt to a growing city.

“We have to think about some of the growing pains that we are willing to have in order to get some of the results that we want to see for downtown and off of the I-65 corridor,” said Reed.

Mapco will go before the city’s architectural review board on Oct. 25 for the first step of the approval process.

Johnson predicts his neighbors will show up to every meeting to voice their disapproval of the gas station.

