Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes

Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on Jeffrey Dahmer. (Source: EBAY, WTMJ, POOL, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Online marketplace eBay says it is removing Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes from its online listings.

Netflix hit series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has sparked intense interest in the cannibal and serial killer.

The shopping site says its policy does not allow “listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts.” That includes individuals who are notorious for committing violence.

The popular Netflix series has been criticized for being insensitive to Dahmer’s victims.

Currently, other online retailers appear to be still selling outfits labeled as Jeffrey Dahmer costume kits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaked Thursday night
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
18-year-old Erykah Manora graduated in May from Lee High School and was enjoying life as a new...
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger

Latest News

8-year-old Violet Monson was diagnosed with Rett syndrome
ASU softball team holds special signing day
Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian...
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on...
Report: eBay removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
Oktoberfest Festival held at Montgomery's Messiah Lutheran Church
Oktoberfest Festival held at Montgomery's Messiah Lutheran Church