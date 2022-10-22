Tuskegee survives Lane in Bluff City Classic 35-31

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers survived the Lane College Dragons Saturday afternoon in the Bluff City Classic.

Tuskegee put the first points on the board late in the first quarter. With 3:27 to play, tight end Deondre Harvey completed a six-yard touchdown pass.

Lane got into the scoring action in the second quarter. With 12:08 to go, kicker Noah Shalz scored a 30-yard field goal after 13 plays and 62 yards. This soon followed by a 35-yard interception for a TD and gave Lane a 10-7 lead over Tuskegee.

With 6:54 left in the second quarter, the Golden Tigers answered back with a 58-yard TD pass.

Lane’s came back and scored a one-yard touchdown 22 seconds before halftime. They reclaimed the lead, 17-14.

The Dragons returned in the second half with another TD and earned a 10-point lead over the Golden Tigers.

Tuskegee scored another touchdown with just over three minutes left in the third quarter, now trailing Lane by only three points.

With 6:55 left in the fourth quarter, the Golden Tigers scored a nine-yard TD and reclaimed the lead in the game.

Tuskegee’s lead didn’t last long. With 5:21 left in the fourth quarter, Lane’s four-yard TD put them back over Tuskegee 31-28.

The Golden Tigers went on to get a one-yard TD with 2:38 left in the game. This score put Tuskegee back in the lead and they went on to beat Lane 35-31.

The victory marked Tuskegee’s sixth consecutive win and they improved to 6-2 for the season.

Tuskegee will travel to play Kentucky State University in Frankfurt, KY next Saturday at 1 p.m.

