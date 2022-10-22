Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground

Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in a key region game.
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
By Ken Curtis and Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan High School Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy pushed a volunteer assistant to the ground in what appears to be a violent manner during Friday night’s game.

Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in a key region game.

“Yes, we are aware of the video and are investigating,” Dothan City Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe told News 4 of the incident. “The matter will be dealt with.”

Coe said, because this is a personnel matter, there will be no additional comment.

Kennedy has turned around a stagnant DHS program and could get the Wolves in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with a victory over Jeff Davis next week.

The Wolves are currently 6-3 on the season and 4-3 in region play after defeating Opelika 14-7 Friday.

Kennedy, who is in his first season as head coach, spent three years with rival Enterprise as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Before taking the Dothan job, Kennedy had 14 years of head coaching experience. During that time he was 115-47 with a 26-10 playoff record with five schools.

He led three teams to state championship appearances in Wisconsin and won a state title in 2011.

The Wolves ended the 2021 season with a 4-6 record and missed the playoffs under Head Coach Smitty Grider, who resigned the season.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most...
Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaked Thursday night
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
18-year-old Erykah Manora graduated in May from Lee High School and was enjoying life as a new...
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Latest News

File image
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
MAPCO is proposing to come to the Cottage Hill Historic District
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station