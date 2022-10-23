Advertise
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

Chick-fil-A will leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center.
Chick-fil-A will leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove”.

The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the Eastern Blvd. Service Road.

Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to the larger, nearby site of the former Wells Fargo branch located at 2520 Eastern Blvd.

Documents on the city’s website show the old bank building will be replaced with a new 4,800-square-foot restaurant, which will include double drive-thru lanes. The site is expected to have nearly 100 parking spaces.

The restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo branch on the Eastern Blvd.
The restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo branch on the Eastern Blvd.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

There’s no word on a completion date but we should expect it “soon,” according to a sign placed at the site of the restaurant’s future home.

