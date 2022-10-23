Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed

Video shows the result of driver’s actions.
A man led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Florala to Geneva. It ended when he went...
A man led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Florala to Geneva. It ended when he went over the levee at a high rate of speed.(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph.

Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.

From there, he led multiple law enforcement agencies into Geneva County and eventually into Samson at a high rate of speed. Additional law enforcement joined in the pursuit along Highway 52 east into Geneva.

The driver, who has yet to be identified by police, then proceeded to travel down Magnolia Avenue into the downtown district. He failed to stop at the four-way stop at Geneva City Hall before taking on the 48-foot high levee.

The driver was able to top the levee but his vehicle came to a halt at the bottom of the other side.

Helms says he didn’t believe there were any warrants on the driver when he fled police. He will now be taken back to Covington County to face charges there. Additional charges are expected in Geneva County.

Mock says the driver’s injuries were minor.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Chick-fil-A will leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center.
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
Generic snow
NOAA issues winter outlook
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-85 in Opelika
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience

Latest News

Congrats Horace Ball, you're this week's Class Act!
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
AARP warns of ‘pinkwashing’ scams in Breast Cancer Awareness Month
AARP warns of ‘pinkwashing’ scams in Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
Police lights generic.
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash
Atrox Factory can catch your every move within the haunt on their security camera system.
Atrox Factory sharing safety protocols set in place for haunted attraction