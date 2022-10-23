Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph.

Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.

From there, he led multiple law enforcement agencies into Geneva County and eventually into Samson at a high rate of speed. Additional law enforcement joined in the pursuit along Highway 52 east into Geneva.

The driver, who has yet to be identified by police, then proceeded to travel down Magnolia Avenue into the downtown district. He failed to stop at the four-way stop at Geneva City Hall before taking on the 48-foot high levee.

The driver was able to top the levee but his vehicle came to a halt at the bottom of the other side.

Helms says he didn’t believe there were any warrants on the driver when he fled police. He will now be taken back to Covington County to face charges there. Additional charges are expected in Geneva County.

Mock says the driver’s injuries were minor.

