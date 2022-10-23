MPS students work with TV actors during workshop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School.

Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage.

“When he had me doing jumping jacks, I was thinking, ‘I have never done this before,’” said BTW Magnet High School sophomore Noah Henninger. “When they were talking about making it real to you and really be the character – and the exercises they had me do – it helps with the monologue. It helps you become the character.”

Henninger and other students were inspired to take their skills to the next level.

“I could really see this as a career for myself. I really love doing it,” said BTW sophomore Kaitlyne Lowe. “It’s something I can really enjoy. I want to go into musical theatre and Broadway.”

Rae and Brinson believe that in order for students to make it to the professional realm, they have to not just play the part but be the part.

“There is only one you that has your perspective,” Brinson said. “You’re the only artist that can create that moment, that character, that painting as you would.”

Rae added actors having a support system is critical because “you will never make it by yourself.”

“You have to have people that love you, encourage you, and hold you up when you can’t do it for yourself,” said Rae.

The City of Montgomery hosted a special screening of “All Rise” at city hall Saturday afternoon.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.