Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-85 in Opelika

(wifr)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 85, according to Opelika police.

Authorities said they responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 68. Police said the driver remained at the scene where the victim was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Opelika police at 334-705-5200 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
MAPCO is proposing to come to the Cottage Hill Historic District
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
Generic snow
NOAA issues winter outlook
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
18-year-old Erykah Manora graduated in May from Lee High School and was enjoying life as a new...
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence

Latest News

8-year-old Violet Monson was diagnosed with Rett syndrome
ASU softball team holds special signing day for 8-year-old girl
Oktoberfest Festival held at Montgomery's Messiah Lutheran Church
Oktoberfest Festival held at Montgomery's Messiah Lutheran Church
Downtown artists art walk event held in Wetumpka
Downtown artists art walk event held in Wetumpka
Youth candidate forum held in Montgomery
Youth candidate forum held in Montgomery