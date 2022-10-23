Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-85 in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 85, according to Opelika police.

Authorities said they responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 68. Police said the driver remained at the scene where the victim was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Opelika police at 334-705-5200 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.