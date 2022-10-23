Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.

Brunson says he was forced by a stranger to each his candy.

“He just kept insisting that I take the candy,” said Sheriff Brunson. “So, he opened the candy for me and put it up to my mouth and I did take the candy.”

Brunson recalled his doctor telling his parents the candy he tasted was laced with lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD.

The sheriff said he was hospitalized and was unconscious for just tasting this candy. He says what truly saved him was his mother witnessing the situation.

Brunson said his department sees drugs that look just like candy and even sweets with razor blades in them.

He encourages parents to check for sharp objects or candy that has already been unwrapped.

While Brunson says his department will be monitoring neighborhoods on Halloween, he said parents should go with their children, be aware of their surrounds, go to neighborhoods they know and try not to go at night.

However, if you do trick-or-treat at night, Brunson suggests going to well-lit homes or those with porch lights lit and make sure that your child never goes inside anyone’s household.

“Don’t just send your children out there to trick-or-treat,” said Brunson. “Don’t do things like that alone. And I would definitely start trick-or-treating and walk in the neighborhoods during the daytime.”

If you are looking for a safer alternative for Halloween, Brunson highly suggest attending trunk-or-treats put on by churches or local organizations.

Sheriff Brunson and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out candy to schools in their area along with participating at this year’s Macon County’s Healthy Halloween Harvest.

