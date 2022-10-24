ACES report shows significant increase in emergency teacher certificates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%.

The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services report shows that 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year. That’s an increase of 1052% since 2010.

“The teacher shortage is real because when the students don’t have a permanent teacher, there’s no one there to ensure their progress,” said Douglas Taylor, Macon County Schools Director of Human Resources and Professional Learning.

Taylor says the emergency certificates have allowed them to fill some critical positions. He says between 30% to 40% of the school district’s teaching population is emergency certified.

“It certainly helped us just improve the continuity and relationships with the students,” said Taylor. “It also helped us just feel some of our hard to staff positions, particularly at schools, in the more rural parts of our county.”

Jim Purcell with the Alabama Commission on Higher Education says while these certificates help relieve the teacher shortage it’s not the perfect solution.

“It may not be the people that in -- their first choice thought that teaching was their career,” he explained. “As you know, a lot of a part about teaching is inspiring and encouraging young people. So it’s not so much just about the content and the knowledge, it’s about those people being -- wanting to be a part of the lives of students in our communities.”

Purcell says sometimes those who get emergency certificates don’t stay in the teaching field long-term. But both Purcell and Taylor hope the state can find other ways to keep educators who are both knowledgeable and passionate.

“They’re learning and trying the best that they can, and we’re grateful for them. But in an ideal world, everyone that we hired would be certified,” said Taylor.

According to that same ACES report the number of Alabama teachers graduating has dropped every single year for the past decade.

