Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban says The Tide will work to improve during its bye week

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record.
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record.
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record.

On Monday, Oct. 24, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. He talked on a variety of topics with local media, including WBRC, specifically focusing on how players have to use this week to improve themselves on the field before The Tide returns to the gridiron to face LSU in Death Valley on Nov. 6.

