Atrox Factory sharing safety protocols set in place for haunted attraction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is coming soon and some people are already in the spooky spirit and a popular October activity for horror lovers is haunted houses.

Even when all your fears are seemingly coming true, these attractions still need to keep you safe.

Atrox Factory in Leeds is considered one of the scariest haunted houses in the nation. Even still, the owner says safety for everybody inside the haunt is a top priority.

“They’re going through a -- what’s seemingly an unsafe grounds here, but it’s just the opposite,” said Paul Johnson, the owner of Atrox Factory. He explains that they make sure aisles are wide enough for people to pass through because there is a lot of running inside the haunt. Emergency exits are also available just in case.

Whether you’re laughing or screaming, Johnson says you’re always on a security camera.

“From the time you enter the property to the time you leave the property, you’re on camera,” he said. “So we’re watching everything 24/7.”

The security camera system is set in place just in case there’s an emergency.

“We have a push button system that the actor can release to tell who needs to come and take care of that person, whether it’s security personnel, medical personnel, or if they just need a pee break,” said Johnson.

They’re even prepared for larger emergencies like fires. A large heat suppression system is installed in the building that can alert authorities if one breaks out.

Most of the incidents they deal with though, Johnson says, are panic attacks.

“People come through here, they get scared and they want out,” he explains. “We have ways that you can get out. It’s not like you’re trapped once you get in here, you’re trapped. We escort a lot of people out of here that just can’t make it!”

Johnson says every night, they have off-duty sheriff’s deputies -- and even a medic and firefighter. It’s all so you can remain safe even when you’re being scared.

His biggest piece of advice for those who haven’t experienced Atrox is to bring proper shoes because you might be running.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.