Autaugaville woman dies following I-65 crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autaugaville woman has died following an early Wednesday morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brandi L. Cofer, 26, was killed in a crash that happened on Interstate 65 near mile marker 173 around 12:30 a.m. That’s about a mile outside of Montgomery.

ALEA said Cofer was not wearing a seat belt at the time her 2008 Pontiac G6 left the road, hit a concrete barrier and overturned. She was taken to a Montgomery hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

