Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night.

According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible.

Pintlala Volunteer Fire Department, Catoma Volunteer Fire Department and South Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department assisted as mutual aid. Fire units were on the scene until 10:53 p.m.

According to officials, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The family of seven lost everything in the fire, officials said.

Officials said the family is currently staying in a hotel. The Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department has information on donations for the family on Facebook.

