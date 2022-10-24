First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in awhile we have rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. And there’s actually more than one day over the next week that will feature wet weather.

Severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes is possible tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

No rain to worry about today. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Moisture will increase today and tonight ahead of an approaching cold front that will swing through tomorrow.

That frontal boundary will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms -- likely in the form of a line -- tomorrow afternoon and evening. It’s possible a line of non-severe showers and storms rolls through during the first half of the day and a secondary line pushes through during the second half of the day.

A line of storms capable of producing wind damage and a few tornadoes is expected to move through Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

That secondary line will have the potential to producing strong to damaging wind gusts, a few spin-up tornadoes and briefly heavy rain. Most of the ingredients needed for fall severe weather in Alabama will be present in this situation, but there may be a lack of instability (fuel) due to cloud cover and early day shower activity. If we do get enough instability to develop the risk would be a little higher.

For now there’s a level 2-of-4 risk in our western and northern counties and a level 1-of-4 risk elsewhere. Timing looks to be the mid-afternoon through late evening as the line progresses eastward along the accelerating cold front.

Tuesday will bring a chance of severe weather, then showers are possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will dry out and clear out tomorrow night into Wednesday. Sunshine and cooler air will push in for Wednesday and Thursday as highs stay in the lower to middle 70s.

Another disturbance will swing in for the weekend. This one doesn’t look like a severe weather issue, but it will bring a chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm from Friday night to Monday morning. It won’t rain that entire time, but a low to medium chance of showers is in the forecast for that period for now. Once models get a better handle on how the system pans out the rain chances will be adjusted.

