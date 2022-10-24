Forever Aniah: Remembering Aniah Blanchard 3 years later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday, October 23 marked three years since the death of Homewood, Alabama native, Aniah Blanchard.

In Auburn, there was a vigil honoring the life and memory of Aniah in the same town she was kidnapped in.

In 2019, Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from a gas station on South College Street.

On that same street, on Samford Lawn, loved ones came together Sunday for a candle light vigil to keep Aniah’s memory alive.

While it has been 3 years, Aniah’s family and friends are still mourning the loss of who they call their ‘Blue Sunflower’.

“She’s with us today, I know she is, she is always with us, everyday,” says Angela Harris, Aniah’s mother.

At the vigil, Aniah’s two favorite songs were played to remind everyone of her, Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee and Candy Paint, also by Post Malone.

“If you will while we’re playing this song, just think about how beautiful she was and think about that beautiful smile and how happy that she was,” says Harris.

Aniah’s body, was found in Macon County just a month after she was taken against her will. Police say she died due to a gun shot wound. The suspect in the case, Ibraheem Yazeed , was out on bond on other violent charges.

Now, Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris and stepfather Walt Harris are pushing lawmakers to make sure this does not happen to anyone again.

“It’s something that I believe truly she’s proud of, it’s going to save a lot of lives and it’s going to make a lot changes in this state, it’s going to do great things and we’re excited about it,” says Walt Harris.

On November 8th, Alabama voters will see ‘Aniah’s law’ on the ballot.

The law will give judges more power to deny bail from people already accused of violent crimes Yazeed.

“It’s super super important that we do something about this and vote to pass that law for her especially to honor Aniah,” says Sammey Steed, friend of the family.

Mayor’s of Alabama’s ten largest cities hosted a press conference Monday at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference center to encourage Alabamians to vote “yes” for Aniah’s law in November.

