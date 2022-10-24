Advertise
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a Georgia toddler presumed dead by police says she still hopes he will be found “happy and alive” nearly three weeks after she reported the child missing.

Leilani Simon told WTOC-TV she’s hopeful someone is taking care of her 20-month-old son, Quinton.

She spoke Monday as police and FBI agents resumed searching a landfill outside Savannah for the child’s remains.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley has said investigators believe the boy is dead. He also named Simon as the sole suspect in her son’s death and disappearance, though she has not been charged.

Simon said she’s not running or hiding. She said if she’s found to be at fault, “I will take myself to that police station.”

