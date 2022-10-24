Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. At the scene, police located a single vehicle with two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.

While on the scene, police say one of the victims died from their injuries. The other victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was released, including the name of the victim who died or the possible causes of the crash.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Chick-fil-A will leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center.
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
Generic snow
NOAA issues winter outlook
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-85 in Opelika
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience

Latest News

AARP warns of ‘pinkwashing’ scams in Breast Cancer Awareness Month
AARP warns of ‘pinkwashing’ scams in Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
Atrox Factory can catch your every move within the haunt on their security camera system.
Atrox Factory sharing safety protocols set in place for haunted attraction
Chick-fil-A will leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center.
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location