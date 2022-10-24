Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. At the scene, police located a single vehicle with two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.

While on the scene, police say one of the victims died from their injuries. The other victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was released, including the name of the victim who died or the possible causes of the crash.

